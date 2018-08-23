Health and Wellness

MITVANA stores Announces the Launch of our products on Amazon

Comment(0)

Matxin Labs Pvt Ltd, launched an online portal on 2011 Bangalore India for ayurvedic skincare and medicinal products by the name mitvanastores.com to showcase internationally sold MITVANA products and make them too available for Indians.

Dr. S.K Mitra who was a partner & Executive Director in Himalaya Drug Company and CEO of Zandu –Emami group is the founder of Matxin Labs Pvt Ltd. He is a recognized leader in the field of herbal research and development in pharmaceuticals & cosmeceuticals.

MITVANA products are researched, developed & crafted to meet the exact standards of international markets. The unique herbal knowledge of ancient India is harnessed with the help of modern scientific techniques.

We can assure that our products are free from chemicals as all our products are manufactured with the knowledge of Ayurveda and naturally available herbs.

Now it is pleasure to inform you all that we are moving forward with all your great support and love. We are excited to announce the launch of our MITVANA range of skincare products at Amazon. Now you can find some of our skin care products on Amazon.

List of products available at Amazon

MITVANA Natural Scrub Cream with Cucumber & Walnut 100ml https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07FHYHP8Y

MITVANA Mud Pack with Fuller’s earth, Rosemary &Green apple 100ml – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07F5KLSJM

MITVANA Face Wash with Aloe Vera & Chamomile 100ml – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07F5JCTB4

MITVANA Body Butter For Very Dry Skin 200ml with Mango & Indian frankincense – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07DWNKFFX

MITVANA Neem Toner 200ml – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07DS6TN6R

MITVANA Face Wash With Microscrubbers With Olive Oil & Tulsi – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07DQQYQQG

MITVANA Face Scrub With Natural Scrubbers with Apricot & Walnut 100ml – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07DQPR7TM

MITVANA Revitalizing Night Cream With Almond & Palasha 50g – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07DQR8VLS

MITVANA Face Pack With Fruit Extracts 100ml – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07DQQ82RY

MITVANA Derma Face Wash With Neem & Turmeric 100ml – https://www.amazon.in/dp/B07DPRKDF6

To buy our MITVANA products at Amazon go through the links mentioned above.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Apoptosis Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2019

Apoptosis is a programmed natural process of cell death in the body which results from natural stimuli in order to protect against viral infection, unusual cell division and cells with damaged genetic material. However malfunctioning of apoptosis can trigger uncontrolled and non regulated cell death related to degenerative disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s. […]
Health and Wellness

Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Powering Up due to Increased Adoption

The report “Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market by Type (Landline, Mobile, Standalone), End User (Home-Based Users, Senior Living Facilities, and Assisted Living Facilities), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023”, The personal emergency response system (PERS) market is expected to grow from USD 6.61 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.22 Billion by 2023, […]
Health and Wellness

Excellent Surgeons For Excellent Surgeries!

Kimberly Henry MD Plastic Surgery is one of the talented and above all reliable plastic surgeon firms in Bay Area which is providing the Best Rhinoplasty Surgeon In California and surrounding area at the affordable rates. We are well-trained Surgeons in Blepharoplasty In Bay Area and nearby cities. Welcome to Kimberly Henry MD Plastic Surgery, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *