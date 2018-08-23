Business

KOEL Care Oil – Premium quality engine oil for diesel generator

KOEL Care Oil is a high-grade oil, recommended by industry experts and can be suitably used as Kirloskar generator engine oil. This specially formulated generator engine oil helps increase the life and performance of your generator’s engine by reducing corrosion and sludge and wearing deposits.

All of the Kirloskar/ KOEL CARE consumables (K-Consumables) are competitively priced and are tested thoroughly in the field conditions by the best in industry and CRE team at Kirloskar Oil Engines/ KOEL. Hence, the quality of these products is second to none:-GENUINE YET AFFORDABLE. K-Consumables (KOEL Care Oil & K-Cool) are available in different pack sizes to suit the market requirements – Customised – Value for Money.

KOEL Care Oil is available in Premium range as well as in the Super range to suit the needs of the user. KOEL CARE Oil are Industry first to offer 500+ hours of drain period

Learn more about our different types of oil for diesel generator and their features at http://www.koelcare.com/Product/Genuine-Engine-Oil-Lubricants

