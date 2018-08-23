Business

Global Baby Powder Market Outlook 2018-2023

Global baby powder market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The Global Market for baby powder to 2023 offers detailed coverage of baby powder industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading baby powder producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the baby powder.

Report contents include
– Analysis of the baby powder market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
– Historical data and forecast
– Regional analysis including growth estimates
– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
– Profiles on baby powder including products, sales/revenues, and market position
– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key regions
– North America
– Europe
– Asia Pacific
– Middle East and Africa
– South America

Key Vendors
– Johnson & Johnson
– Pigeon
– Wakodo
– Wyeth
– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

