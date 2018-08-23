Tech

Future Electronics Has Advanced Gas Sensors from IDT

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 23, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to offer their customers IDT’s latest gas sensors for indoor air quality applications.

IDT’s new ZMOD4410 gas sensors offer best-in-class stability and sensitivity for measuring volatile organic compound (VOC) gases. These sensors are ideal for indoor air quality (IAQ) applications such as smart homes and buildings, including smart thermostats, air purifiers and smart HVAC equipment.

Click here http://www1.futureelectronics.com/Mailing/SenseConnectControl/August2018/default_SCC.html to view the most recent edition of Sense-Connect-Control, featuring the latest in sensing and connectivity solutions. To see the entire portfolio of IDT products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Related Articles
Tech

Wireless Access Point Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2017-2027

Wireless Access Point Market: Introduction The adoption of wireless solutions has considerably increased in the last few years, due to enhanced ratification of connected device across residential, office, as well as public places. Wireless Access Points are networking devices that enable enterprise wireless devices for connecting with the wired networks. Wireless Access Points can be easily […]
Tech

Global Hyperthermia Instrumen Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023

In the Global Hyperthermia Instrumen Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at XX million in 2017 and is […]
Tech

Digital Twin Market 2018 – With Future Growth By Top Players Involved In The Market

Market Highlights: Digital twin is the creation of a digital replica of physical assets, processes, and systems to generate living digital simulations, which update according to their physical counterparts. Digital twin integrates artificial intelligence, machine learning, and software analytics and is a complementary technology for the Internet of Things. The global digital twin market is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *