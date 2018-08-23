Business

Enhance Safety in Industrial Environments with High-Quality Walkover and Service Platforms from Adex Group

Comment(0)

Adex Group designs and manufactures walkovers and service platforms to enhance safety in industrial environments. The team works closely with the client to ensure they meet all their requirements.

[SEVEN HILLS, 23/08/2018] — Adex Group, a provider of raised storage solutions, designs and manufactures high-quality walkovers and service platforms to enhance safety in the industrial workspace. The team works closely with their clients during the entire production process, ensuring customer satisfaction at all times.

Walkovers and Service Platforms

The Adex Walkovers and Service Platforms provide maintenance workers efficient and convenient access to conduct work in areas normally out of reach. Made from durable steel, the walkovers and platforms are designed to fit around existing equipment and other obstructions that prevent employees from operating in an adequate workspace. The Adex Group customises their products according to the individual needs of their clients. They are available in stainless steel and galvanised finishes that meet all required OH&S standards, including for food processing plants.

Adex Group walkovers and service platforms are ideal for access to:

• Pump stations
• Printing equipment
• Plant and machinery
• Overhead cranes
• Holding tanks
• Food processing equipment
• Conveyor systems
• Air conditioning units

A Dependable Source

At Adex Group, customer service is at the core of their business ethos. The team offers free design and quotes, safety and work cover checks, and workplace optimisation services. They maintain a positive attitude and bright outlook at all times, striving to give clients the service that best matches their needs. With a great focus on quality, commitment and consistency, Adex Group uses its expertise and dedication to the job in helping clients achieve their desired results.

Clients may visit Adex Group in Seven Hills, New South Wales to test and examine the products. Do not hesitate to get in touch with their team for assistance or consultations.

About Adex Group

With over 35 years of experience in the industry, Adex Group is an Australian family-owned and operated business that designs, manufactures and installs raised storage areas. The company has their own manufacturing facility that enables them to design and construct their products with great attention to detail. They also provide an efficient delivery service to their client’s location and ensure quick, smooth installation processes.

For more information about Adex Group and other product or service enquiries, visit their website at http://www.adexgroup.com.au/.

Related Articles
Business

The DBA Interview Questions Oracle Offer Best Practice Before The Interview

editor

Oracle is one of the world’s popular database system that is being used by many organisations to manage their online transaction processing, mixed database workloads and also data warehousing. Those who have done the Oracle database course has many job opportunities in the software industry. However, if you planning to attend for an interview based […]
Business

Monoethylene Glycol Market 2017 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2023

Study on Monoethylene Glycol Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Monoethylene Glycol Market by grades (polyester grade, industrial grade, antifreeze grade and low conductivity grade), […]
Business

Pine-Derived Chemicals Market: Shares and Strategies For Key Industry Players by 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Pine-Derived Chemicals Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Pine-Derived Chemicals. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *