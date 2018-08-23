Business

Duraplan Supplies and Installs Restroom Fixtures for Commercial and Industrial Establishments

Duraplan, New Zealand’s trusted provider of washroom solutions, specialises in developing high-quality restroom facilities for the commercial and industrial sectors.

[WHANGAREI, 23/08/2018] — Duraplan, a team of restroom solutions specialists serving New Zealand-wide, supplies and installs restroom fixtures, cubicle partitioning, wall panelling, or complete restroom renovations.

The company prioritises the needs of clients and maximises project value by using high-quality materials and incorporating creative and functional designs.

Duraplan Restroom Fixtures

Duraplan restroom fixtures are designed based on practicality and functionality. Available in a wide range of colours, the products are quick and simple to install and easy to clean and maintain. The 13 compact laminate boards for each product are resistant to impact, moisture, wear and graffiti, with antibacterial properties and a 10-year panel integrity.

Duraplan restroom fixtures are designed to withstand heavy daily use in the education, corporate, hospitality, leisure and healthcare markets.

Duraplan restroom fixtures include:
• Duramax Vanities
• Duralines Bench Seating
• Durasafe Lockers

High-Quality Service by Duraplan

Duraplan is committed to an exceptional level of customer and delivery service. In order to meet client specifications and commercial constraints, the company provides a tailored package for each project.

A team is formed to spearhead each project, consisting of competent members from sales, estimators, computer automated drawing (CAD) designers and contractors to ensure projects run on time and within budget. The team oversees all aspects of the project, including regular site maintenance and dealing with other trades. Clear and constant communication with the client is upheld to prevent needless disruptions.

The company’s bespoke package includes the initial concept and design, CAD drawings, in-house manufacturing, installation and the final turnover.

About Duraplan

Duraplan is a trusted leader in industrial and commercial washroom solutions. The company manufactures, supplies, installs and renovates high-quality restroom facilities and has catered to the needs of educational, corporate, recreational and community centres throughout New Zealand.

For more information about Duraplan and their commercial restroom solutions, visit https://duraplan.co.nz.

