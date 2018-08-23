Education

CUCO CREATES RADIO AD FOR INDEPENDENT PRIMARY SCHOOL

Comment(0)

Founded in 1914, St Martin’s School is an independent Primary School based in Bournemouth. The school benefits from a small, ‘homely’ environment and has retained a reputation for excellence, particularly in the academic achievement of its pupils.

St Martin’s were looking to raise awareness of the school and encourage more school tours and sign ups to the historic school through radio advertising, therefore approached CuCo to help generate a greater buzz about the school. Having worked with a number of educational institutions, CuCo were the natural choice and were obviously delighted to help take St Martin’s to the next level and raise awareness of this fantastic local school.

CuCo would deploy a marketing strategy which included online and offline activity, with radio advertising playing a key part. It was imperative to select the best local radio station to ensure we reached the perfect audience with maximum impact and after extensive research and analysis a decision was made. The fun would then begin.

Working closely with St Martin’s, an exciting, fun script would be written, focusing on the advantages and benefits of the small, independent school.

As soon as you enter St Martin’s School immediately you sense the ‘family feel’ and friendly atmosphere of the school, it’s pupils love being part of the school and encouraged to participate in so many activities. With this in mind CuCo thought it would be perfect to involve some of the pupils in the ad and record a group singing a jingle that would be used on the ad.

The finished radio ad captures the personality of the school well and focuses both on the educational benefits of St Martin’s, as well as its friendly, homely environment – all in just 30 seconds!

The radio ad would run for an initial 6-day period and instantly helped raise brand awareness, helping generate enquiries instantly.

Are you interested in any advertising or branding for your educational institution? Get in touch with CuCo today on 01202 911959 or email us at hello@cucocreative.co.uk – We’d love to help!

Related Articles
Education

Studenting Era and AICTE signed an Agreement.

editor

Studenting Era signed an MoU with AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) to facilitate AICTE approved academic institutions with services for their students & faculty. The MoU was signed at the AICTE office, New Delhi in a ceremony chaired by Prof A D Sahasrabudhe. Mr. Raja Dasgupta (CEO, Co-Founder of Studenting Era) and Prof […]
Education

Personal Financial Planning Assignment Help for MBA Students at Casestudyhelp.com

The personal financial planning case study with a solution will help you come up with a high-quality paper that reflects the good budget. The subject, which reflects on the careful planning and spending of money, you may need the professional help to understand it better. The Personal Financial Planning Assignment Help from casestudyhelp.com offers the […]
Education

Delhi School of Communication invites PGDPC XXIV for North East

editor

The Delhi School of Communication (DSC) invites applications for its XXIVth Post Graduate Programme in Communication (PGDPC). This integrated programme awards PGDPC (Post Graduate Diploma Programme in Communication), along with a Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA JMC)*. The programme also leads to the awarding of two short term certifications from the Media and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *