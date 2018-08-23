Business

Agricultural Testing Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2018-2023

Global agricultural testing market was worth USD 5030 million in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.9%, to reach USD 6700 million by 2023. Increasing focus on more scientific and accurate agricultural practices is the main reason behind the projected high growth of the market in the recent future.

Soil sample segment to solely dominate the future market

According to sample, the global market is classified into the water, seed, bio-solids, manures, soil and other samples. In many developing and developed countries, the main importance in agriculture is laid on soil and water samples. This is the reason for the domination of soil sample segment on the global market. Increasing number of the government schemes for soil testing is also a promoter for market growth.

Organic farming techniques to promote the contaminants testing segment

On the basis of classification by application, the global market is broadly segmented into contaminants market is segmented into Contaminants and Quality assurance factors. The stringent rules of safeguarding the environment have increased the demand for several contaminant testing methods in farming. Organic farming techniques have been a positive influence on the Quality assurance segment of the market.

North America is calculated to command the largest share of the global market

Based on categorization by geography, the global market is studied as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Because of the prevalence of a relatively more scientific farming in the region, the North America region dominates the global market share. With the presence of agricultural countries like China and India, Asia Pacific region projects a high growth rate.

Leading Companies in the global Agriculture Testing market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, R J Hill Laboratories Ltd., Bureau Veritas S.A., SCS Global Services, and ALS Limited.

