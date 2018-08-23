Health and Wellness

2nd International Conference on Worldwide Infectious Diseases

PULSUS cordially welcome researchers, academicians, students and business professionals in the field of Infectious Diseases around the world to participate in the upcoming Worldwide Infectious Diseases 2018.
December 03-04, 2018
Time : 09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Cost : $699
Email : infectiousdiseases@pulsusmeet.com
Website: https://infectious.cmesociety.com/
Contact : 408-429-2646
Venue : Madrid , Spain

