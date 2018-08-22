Tech

Ursalink UR7X Series Industrial Wireless Router Is Certified by Microsoft Azure

Comment(0)

XIAMEN, CHINA, November 30, 2017 – Ursalink (www.ursalink.com), a customer-centric hardware manufacturer that serves easily remote access connectivity and management for IoT/M2M communications, is proud to announce that it has met all the Microsoft Azure certification requirements and got certified for UR71, UR72, and UR75 industrial wireless router.

The versatile UR71, UR72 and UR75, featuring Gigabit Ethernet, failover, Python SDK, firewall, VPN and more, is poised to satisfy customers with its top-notch performance that offers swift, stable and secure M2M communications.

Integrated with Microsoft Azure, the certified UR71, UR72 and UR75 industrial wireless router favors the ability to transmit remote field data from sensors, PLC and beyond to the Azure IoT Cloud in near-real time and empowers customers to perform further analysis, turn insights into action and take measures accordingly prior to any malfunction or permanent damage may occur.

As an intelligent IoT-based strategy, the convergence of the UR7X Series and the Azure IoT Cloud comes with exciting promises that drive custom-tailored IoT solution, operation efficiency enhancement and downtime expenses reduction.

The UR7X Series is now listed on Azure IoT Device Catalog:

UR71: https://catalog.azureiotsuite.com/details?title=Usalink-Industrial-Cellular-Router-UR71

UR72: https://catalog.azureiotsuite.com/details?title=Usalink-Industrial-Cellular-Router-UR72

UR75: https://catalog.azureiotsuite.com/details?title=Usalink-Industrial-Cellular-Router-UR75

About Microsoft Azure:

Microsoft Azure (formerly Windows Azure) is a cloud computing service created by Microsoft for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services through a global network of Microsoft-managed data centers. It provides software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service and infrastructure as a service and supports many different programming languages, tools and frameworks, including both Microsoft-specific and third-party software and systems.

About Ursalink:

Ursalink is a professional high-tech enterprise specializing in the design and manufacture of best-in-class industrial-grade M2M/IoT hardware and solutions with superior performance, relentless reliability and unquestioned security for the global market. With a deep, rich suite of IoT and M2M network services, Ursalink offers true global connectivity, with high-quality integration solutions for customers from all industries. For more information, please visit www.ursalink.com.

Related Articles
Tech

31st Materials Science and Engineering Conference: Advancement & Innovations

editor

ME Conferences welcomes you to grace with your presence the 31st Materials Science and Engineering Conference: Advancement & Innovations to be held at Helsinki, Finland during October 15-17, 2018. This 31st Materials Science and Engineering conference will bring together materials researchers, engineers, professors and scientists to discuss strategies for Materials Science and Engineering. MatSciEngg 2018 […]
Tech

Aircraft Cockpit Display System Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2023 with Top Applications

editor

Aircraft Cockpit Display System Market – Overview: Cockpit display systems facilitate advanced graphical interface, in combination with human gestures and avionics to improve the human-machine interface. The cockpit display type includes high-resolution multi-color displays that present information related to various aircraft systems. The growing amount of innovations in technology has conjointly raised the demand for […]
Tech

Select software request from The Best Manuals Online

The Best Manuals Online offer the high-quality manuals for the Variety of motorcycles, tractors, trucks, engines and agriculture equipment. You will get a high-resolution manual depending on the vehicle that you have. There is no need to wait for the download link. We provide immediately download link after your payment has to be done. Our […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *