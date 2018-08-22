Business

Thomson Data Reveals 2 Weeks Exciting Offer For Labor Day

August 22, 2018 – Plano, Texas: Thomson Data has announced an excellent deal for this year’s Labor Day. This exclusive discount holds effective on every email list. Also, the company made this offer valid for two weeks with an extra 10% off for early birds.

While speaking to the media, John Duff, Marketing Manager at Thomson Data, says, “This year, we are extremely excited to reveal the special offer for the Labor Day. Thomson Data always look forward to building more partnership and opportunities. Hence make the best use of this deal and improve your business revenue. Our latest deal holds valid from September 3rd to 14th. Celebrate your Labor Day with us by building a strong customer base.” Therefore, it is the correct time to invest in marketing solutions.

The Stunning Deal Starts from September 3rd and Expires on September 14th. Bring your business to the new level with this fantastic offer!

Service Offers:

$3500 – $5000 – Flat $250 Off (Additional 5% Off for First 5 Customers)

$5000 – $10000 – Flat $500 Off (Additional 5% Off for First 5 Customers)

$10000 – $15000 – Flat $1000 Off (Additional 10% Off for First 5 Customers)

$15000 and Above – Flat $1500 Off (Additional 10% Off for First 5 Customers)

About Thomson Data

Thomson Data is the B2B marketing solution provider that specializes in data-driven marketing and B2B account profiling services. Avail the Thomson Data’s solution to improve your ROI and conversion rates tremendously. They provide email appending services that reduces your marketing cost and thereby boost the sales of the business.

For more Information:

Visit: https://www.thomsondata.com/press-release/exciting-labor-day-offer-2018.php
Phone: 800-385-8221
Email: sales@thomsondata.com

