TestOrigen Proudly Leading a “US Based Healthcare” Company

TestOrigen has been chosen by one of the biggest healthcare platforms on the planet for giving automation testing solutions. The customer is one of the main healthcare platforms on the planet and is giving a particular stage that interfaces patients with the right healthcare providers. The platform furnishes the office to book meetings with the doctors, online specialist consultation services, requesting solutions and considerably more.

The customer has a web and a mobile application set up and was searching for an expert software testing accomplice to do mobile & web-based automation, functional testing, API Automation and continuous integration across Mac platforms.

As a part of this commitment, TestOrigen will work on planning the general testing guide for the customer’s present and upcoming activities. TestOrigen will analyze the current QA forms, application stacks and will accordingly prescribe the best fit automation testing tools for the healthcare platforms.

We will outline the automation solution relying on its in-house test automation framework. This commitment would serve the customer in satisfying necessities for testing services for its present and upcoming projects, alongside bringing the required accepted procedures and tools. We anticipate furnishing an exceptional value to the customer with our testing solutions.

