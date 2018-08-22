Business

stivarga

Comment(0)

stivarga

Regonix(Stivarga)is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with: Metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an antiVEGF therapy, and, if RAS wild-type, an anti-EGFR therapy. Locally advanced, unresectable or metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have been previously treated with imatinib mesylate and sunitinib malate. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib.

Regonix’s brand name is Stivarga® by Bayer. Regonix is a kinase inhibitor from Beacon, which is one of the biggest pharmaceutical company in Bangladesh.

Related Articles
Business

Financial Consultant, Ella Rivkin, Signs Publishing Deal With CelebrityPress® To Co-Author New Book

editor

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Founder and CEO of ERPS Group, Inc., Ella Rivkin, will team up with several of the premier business minds of our time to release the new book, Cracking the Code to Success by CelebrityPress®. New York, NY – December 1, 2016 – Ella Rivkin has joined best-selling author Brian Tracy along with […]
Business

Contemporary Furniture Store In Killeen, TX

editor

Killeen, TX/2018: Everyone loves refurbishing their house after some time. If you are looking for contemporary furniture to adorn the look of your home, consider visiting Ashley HomeStore in Killeen, TX. The stores have a huge collection of high quality stylish furniture in a variety of colors and designs. About The Store Established in 1985, […]
Business

Spent Nuclear Fuel (SNF) Dry Storage Casks Market Segmentation and Company Analysis to 2024

A surge of shutdowns may be observed in the future for most of the ageing nuclear reactors in the world. These reactors which have supplied power to millions of homes in the past have always faced hurdles in terms of public acceptance. With most nuclear plant owners unwilling to dish out extra millions for renovation […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *