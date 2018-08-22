Radio-Frequency Identification Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast Report till 2023

Market Scenario:

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) are the radio waves that are utilized for reading and capturing the information that is stored on a tag attached to an object. These tags are used to store the product information electronically and also can be analyzed the object from distance. RFID can be used in manufacturing, logistics and warehousing, where keeping track of the inventory and assets is of prime importance as they found a significant improvement in the overall quality of data entry. It also facilitates to gather the location data with the help of RTLS to pinpoint an exact location and the identity of assets.

The study indicates that the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market is boosted by the uses of electromagnetic fields that automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. The tags contains the information that can collect the information digitally in the form of a serial number, price, or count. Also, with the help of these tags, the data can be easily recorded and recognized. Increasing use of RFID tags in supply chain management and in the healthcare sector anticipated to boost segmental revenue growth in the global RFID market

The global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market is expected to grow at USD ~$31.8 Billion by 2023, at ~15.6% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market are: NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), Alien Technology (US), 3M Company (U.S), ACTAtek Technology (U.S), Axcess International, Inc. (U.S), : Impinj Inc. (US), Ascendent ID (U.S), ), Checkpointt System Inc. (U.S), and Avery Dennison Corporations (US), among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Radio frequency identification provides solutions such as storage, simple management & monitoring, real-time backup recovery, data de-duplication, customer support and many others services that brings the attention to these application.

North America region accounts for the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The study reveals that Europe region is showing a rapid growth due to its storage and tracker solution by the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID). Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is projected to be the fastest growing region in the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market due to the increasing size of high data generation in many countries.

Segments:

The global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) market has been segmented on the basis of product type, wafer size, components, frequency, end users and region.

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market by Product Type:

Tags

Reader

Software

Others

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market by Wafer size:

200mm

300mm

450mm

Others

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market by Components:

Passive RFID

Active RFID

Others

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market by Frequency:

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-high Frequency

Active Ultra-High Frequency

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market by End- Users:

BFSI

Animal Tracking/Agriculture

Commercial

Transportation

Healthcare

Logistics and Supply Chain

Aerospace

Defense

Retail

Security and Access Control

Sports

Others

Intended Audience

Software investors

Security solution vendors

RFID service providers

Value-added Resellers

Distributers

Investors and Venture Capitalist

Security Management Service Provider

Security Equipment Providers

Security Agencies

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

