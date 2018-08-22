Business

New Perspective Is a Databox Premier Partner

New Perspective upholds its reputation as an effective digital marketing agency by partnering with regulatory and advertising organizations. Its partnership with Databox allows its team to create accurate reports and interpret real-time data.  

[WORCESTER, 08/22/2018] – For many businesses, partnering with trusted brand names is an excellent way to maintain their reputation, keep track of industry insights, and access helpful products and services.

New Perspective has maintained partnerships with some of the world’s best regulatory and advertising organizations. These partnerships allow the company to learn new industry practices and give its clients better service. New Perspective is happy to announce that it is now a Databox Premier Partner, providing clients with accurate, real-time analysis of their websites.

Databox Premier Partner

Databox is a cloud program that connects all of its clients’ data sources and compiles this information into one customizable dashboard. In order to get Premier Partner Certification, New Perspective’s team of web experts underwent special Databox training. The team learned how to use this program and evaluate analytics to track its clients’ performance and discover insights in real time.

Using Databox, New Perspective can quickly provide accurate metrics and progress results. The company prides itself on delivering quantifiable results and conversion of clicks into paying customers, which its web experts can track with ease with Databox.

Extensive Marketing and Training

New Perspective’s partnership with Databox is indicative of its dedication to maintaining its reputation and growing the team – not just in size. With its certifications and partnerships, clients are assured of the company’s commitment to integrity, customer service, and continuing education.

About New Perspective

New Perspective provides digital marketing services with effective lead generation strategies for clients’ websites. Its team of digital marketing experts provides strategic marketing techniques that increase client engagement and ROI.

Since 2003, New Perspective has provided a competitive advantage for its clients with a forward-thinking mindset that handles the changes in the digital marketing industry. Apart from Databox, New Perspective is a HubSpot Gold Partner, Google Partner, Accredited Professional in Bing Ads, Yext Certified Partner, and a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business.

Learn more about New Perspective’s inbound marketing services today at https://www.npws.net. Contact 508-755-6797 to schedule a consultation.

