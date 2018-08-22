Mobile Phone Accessories Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2027

Future Market Insights presents a comprehensive analysis and a revised forecast of the global mobile phone accessories market in a recently published report titled “Mobile Phone Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027).” The global mobile phone accessories market was valued at US$ 67816.9 Mn in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2027. Expanding urban population and proliferation of smartphones are major factors driving the growth of global mobile phone accessories market. However, the threat of piracy and lack of standardization are restraining the market growth of mobile phone accessories market. Mobile phone accessories market includes the technology based equipment which are used along with the mobile phones such accessories includes headphones, memory card, portable speaker, protective case, others.

Segmentation & Forecast

Global mobile phone accessories market is categorised on the basis of product type, price range, distribution channel, and region. On the basis product type, the market is segmented as battery, charger, headphone/earphone, memory card, portable speaker, protective case, and others. The power bank segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. On the basis of price range, the global market is segmented into premium, mid, and low. The revenue contribution from the premium price range segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, the global market is segmented into multi brand store, single brand store, and online store. The revenue contribution from the online sale segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Regional Forecast

This report also covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of Mobile phone accessories market in regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Among the regions, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to exhibit relatively high growth in the global market, registering a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Revenue from the Mobile phone accessories market in Asia Pacific account for over 29.5% of the global Mobile phone accessories market revenue in 2017. Mobile phone accessories providers can focus on expanding across several countries in APAC and North America regions such as India, China and U.S.

Key Players

The research report has also profiled the key companies involved in the mobile phone accessories market. Key players in Mobile phone accessories market are Sony Corporation, Bose Corporation, Philips, SAMSUNG, Apple Inc., Panasonic, LG Electronics, and others. An in-depth analysis of these players has been included in the comprehensive research study.