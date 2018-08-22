Health and Wellness

Improving Access in Gastroenterology from Past-Future

Gastroenterology is the branch of medicine focused on the digestive system and its disorders. Diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, which include the organs from mouth into anus, along the alimentary canal, are the focus of this speciality. Physicians practicing in this field are called Gastroenterologists. Gastroenterologists perform a number of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures including colonoscopy, endoscopy, endoscopic retrograde cholangiancreatography (ERCP), endoscopic ultrasound and liver biopsy. Gastroenterology stream confronts the normal function and diseases of the oesophagus, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts, liver stomach, small intestine, colon and rectum. Hepatology, or hepatobiliary medicine, encompasses the study of the liver, pancreas, and biliary tree, while proctology encompasses the fields of anus and rectum diseases. They are traditionally considered sub-specialties of gastroenterology.
Gastroenterology conferences provide an international platform for young researchers, students and practitioners to meet the eminent presenters and delegates including clinicians, researchers, surgeons, gastroenterologist, hepatologists, endoscopy experts, health care practitioners, treatment providers as well as industrial leaders from all across the globe. World prominent speakers, the most recent techniques, and the cutting-edge updates in Gastroenterology are hallmarks of this conference. Gastroenterology conferences are being organized in USA, Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Australian countries, to share the recent advancements of the related stream.
‘3rd International conference on Gastroenterology’ to be held during November 12-13, 2018 at Rome, Italy which includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.
We are Delighted to welcome all the interested and enthusiastic participants across the globe to its prestigious Euro Gastro Congress 2018 which is going to be held during November 12-13, 2018 at Rome, Italy highlighting the theme “Making life Better Fighting Against Gastro Intestinal Diseases”.
Euro Gastro Congress is a two day conference concentrating on Interactive Sessions & Sub-sessions emphasized on Gastroenterology and hepatology along with Nutrition. Innovation and new trends on Gastroenterology, keynote lectures from Senior Scientists and industry experts, panel discussions, poster competitions and Young Researcher Forum. The conference program will feature well-known and thought provoking speakers to interactive discussion sessions.
Theme: Making life Better Fighting Against Gastro Intestinal Diseases
Website url : http://euro-gastroenterology.alliedacademies.com/

