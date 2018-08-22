Business

Global Automated Optical Inspection System (AOI) Market Outlook 2018-2023

Global automated optical inspection system (AOI) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The Global Market for automated optical inspection system (AOI) to 2023 offers detailed coverage of automated optical inspection system industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading automated optical inspection system producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the automated optical inspection system.

Report contents include
– Analysis of the automated optical inspection system market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
– Historical data and forecast
– Regional analysis including growth estimates
– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
– Profiles on automated optical inspection system including products, sales/revenues, and market position
– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key regions
– North America
– Europe
– Asia Pacific
– Middle East and Africa
– South America

Key Vendors
– Omron Corporation
– Koh Young Technology Inc.
– Viscom AG
– JUTZE Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.
– Test Research, Inc.
