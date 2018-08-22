Health and Wellness

Electronic Stimulation May Be a Way to Treat Opioid Withdrawal

Electric stimulation has found its role in the management of opioid withdrawal. Though more detailed studies are still awaited, initial results are promising. Medvive Dual Channel TENS Unit / EMS Unit Electrotherapy Pain Relief Device available on Amazon is a high quality product which can help you get relief from chronic pain syndromes apart from the above use. The battery operated device is light and compact which makes it ideal for use during traveling.

Opioid dependence is a global problem. The Opioid used in clinical practice finds its way amongst the vulnerable people and causes addiction for the drug. It is very difficult to leave opioids once the addiction has occurred and prevention of development of the addiction is the most suitable cure. However, development of addiction is beyond ones control and once the addiction has already developed, it should be treated at the earliest with multi pronged approach. Apart from drug therapy, clinical trials are underway for use of electrical stimulation for treatment of opioid withdrawal. The device for electrical stimulation is worn behind the ears and it provides electric stimulation to cranial nerves and thus facilitates the process of managing opioid withdrawal.

Medvive Dual Channel TENS Unit / EMS Unit Electrotherapy Pain Relief Device is one such device that can be used for such purposes. The device works on the principles of TENS and EMS.the device has got eight preset TENS programs and six preset EMS programs. It delivers effective electric stimulation with the help of electrodes placed on the skin. The device comes with four electrode pads which are connected with two wires. The device functions with three AAA sized batteries which last sufficiently long for the daily uses. The device sports dual channel which makes it suitable to perform independent intensity control. The LED display of the device gives comprehensive information about the therapy including intensity and time remaining.

Apart from the mentioned above, the Tens Unit is most suited for people with chronic pain syndromes, exercise related fatigue, fibromyelgia, carpal tunnel syndrome etc.
This cost effective premium device from the house of Medvive is available on Amazon and can be ordered online with few clicks of buttons. So don’t just wait, order the device now and say welcome to a pain free tomorrow.

https://www.amazon.com/cleared-Portable-Electro-Massage-Therapy/dp/B07D5ML4HM

