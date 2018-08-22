Tech

Edge Computing Market – Proliferation of Internet of Things

Comment(0)

The global edge computing market is gaining from the challenges arising from the overuse of traditional centralized cloud computing architecture. Edge computing is a means of utilizing cloud computing by scrutinizing and processing the data at the periphery of the network, in close proximity to the source where it is created. Mobile computing, decreasing cost of computer components, and the large number of networked devices involved in Internet of Things (IoT) architecture are some of the key factors that are pushing the adoption of edge computing architecture.

Browse Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/edge-computing-market.html

One of the key factors driving the edge computing market is the proliferation of Inter of Things. Edge computing enables data generated by Internet of Things (IoT) devices to be processed as close to the source where it is created which eliminates the need to send it to data centers or clouds. Today, IoT has revolutionized the operating capability of humans, wherein IoT devices such as smartphones, virtual technology, and digital wearable among others have changed person’s routine life and increased the frequency of routine tasks. IoT offers advantages of ubiquitous network, process optimization, connected devices, sensor driven decision analytics, and marketing automation for enterprises that are driving its adoption across several industries. As a result, the significant increase in load on cloud impacting its functionality and response speed has posed the need to process or store critical data locally.

Edge computing deployments are ideally suited in a number of situations. One is when IoT devices have insufficient connectivity and it is not feasible for IoT devices to be seamlessly connected to a central cloud. High latency, low spectral efficiency, and non-adaptive machine type of communication are some of the serious challenges of cloud computing framework that is leading to a shift to computing to the edge devices of the network.

Edge computing offers economic benefits for organizations. This is because carrying out computing closer to the edge of the network helps organizations analyze crucial data in real-time. Edge computing is useful for organizations across many industries such as manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, and finance among others.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33254

A report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates the global edge computing market will be evaluated at US$8,024.5 mn in 2017 and further reach US$13,313.7 mn by the end of 2022 clocking a 10.7% CAGR therein.

Among the key segments based on component, hardware is the leading segment that is anticipated to represent 54.3% of the market in 2017. Progressing at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, the global edge computing market is likely to represent 52.8% of the global edge computing market.
From a geographical standpoint, North America is estimated to dominate the global edge computing market vis-à-vis revenue in 2017, and the trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

Related Articles
Tech

Display Controller Industry 2018 Market Analysis, Share, Size, Top Key Players and 2025 Future Forecast Report

Display Controller Industry Report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, situation and business operations of this Market. Global Display Controller Market industry report 2018-2025 report covers the most recent development establishing in the market, development opportunities and situation. Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/591953 Global Display Controller Market 2018 research report provide […]
Tech

How Aircraft Engine Monitors Works?

editor

An aircraft engine provides mechanical power by propelling the craft forward with the help of a motor giving it a thrust force making move forward. Most engines include the gas turbines or piston engines that work together with the wings to make the craft fly. An aircraft engine uses the same principle as the car […]
Tech

DoDots Tony Medrano – Changing the Way Content Is Delivered to Users

editor

Even though the actual company that DoDots Tony Medrano founded and DoDots Dani Apgar promoted is no longer on the market, the concepts that stood behind the technology associated with Dots is still shaping the online world. We are talking about the kind of content that is delivered to the end user, how it is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *