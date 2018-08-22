Uncategorized

Cadence Theory Offers the Opportunity to Test Awesomeness Through Indoor Cycling Class

Dubai, UAE (August 22, 2018) – Cadence Theory functions with the theory that one can accelerate his/her way to being awesome. Not just for those, who wish to become awesome, but also for those, who are already awesome, they are called by Cadence Theory to pedal harder just to make sure that they continue to get awesome. Yes, the team strongly believes that anyone can achieve awesomeness by participating in the indoor cycling class.

Cadence Theory claims that “We don’t do things by halves. Half efforts make us sad. So, we rounded up the most legendary indoor cycling instructors, scored ourselves 32 of the very latest Technogym bikes”. Further, the team has a great 6m x 4m custom screen. Everything is set by them in the state-of-the-art indoor cycling studio in the main part of DIFC.

Not just for cycling classes, individuals interested in fitness can also take part in the spinning classes in Dubai with Cadence Theory to improve their fitness levels. They will get the best training from trained instructors.

About Cadence Theory:
Cadence Theory rightly understands that people are busy and they have a hard time spending time for fitness. So, the studio is kept open very early in the morning until very late at nights. So, achieving fitness will become easier for members of the Cadence Theory.

For more information, please visit https://www.cadencetheory.com

Media Contact:
Cadence Theory
Owner name: Ali Momen
Phone Number: +971 (04) 393 4039
E-mail: info@cadencetheory.com
Address: Unit SH-C-3 Podium Level, Sky Gardens, DIFC – 507176

