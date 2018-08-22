Business

Automotive battery thermal management system market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Comment(0)

The automotive battery thermal management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2018 to 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.96 billion by 2025. The factors that primarily drive the automotive battery thermal management system market are an increase in the adoption of electric vehicles over the traditional ones. 

The Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the automotive thermal management system market. The region has a strong presence of battery manufacturers, which supports the development of the segment. In addition, growth in demand for electric vehicles, subsidies for manufacturers and consumers of an electric vehicle by the government is estimated to drive automotive thermal management system market in this region.

The automotive battery thermal management system market is classified on the basis of propulsion, technology, vehicle type, battery type, battery capacity, and region. The propulsion segment is further classified into BEV, HEV, PHEV, and FCV. The technology segment is further classified into active and passive.

On the basis of the vehicle type, the passenger segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in regulations to encourage the use of electric vehicles, from countries such as Germany and France is expected to increase the demand for an automotive battery thermal management system for the passenger segment.

Request for Report Sample @ https://convergedmarkets.com/request-report-sample

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the automotive battery thermal management system market. Countries such as China and Japan are the major industry players. This region experiences an increase in adoption of electric vehicles, which leads to higher growth in the automotive battery thermal management system. The region hosts major battery manufacturing companies such as LG Chem (South Korea), Calsonic Kansei (Japan), and others.

Request For Webinar @ https://convergedmarkets.com/webinar

Key market players such as LG Chem, Continental, GenTherm, Robert Bosch, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei, Hanon Systems, Samsung SDI, Mahle, VOSS Automotive, and CapTherm Systems are profiled to provide an insight into the competitive scenario of the global automotive thermal management system market.

Related Articles
Business

Global Fluorspar Market Key Players, CAGR(%), Trends and forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Fluorspar Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Fluorspar industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Fluorspar Report also determine the […]
Business

Oil and Gas Tubular Goods Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023

Conventional fuels such as oil and gas remains the most used resources for fulfilling energy demands. With a number of oil and gas reserves discovered, the exploration activities have increased all over the world in last decade. The upstream market’s growth supplements the growth in related equipment and services’ market. Tubular goods are very essential […]
Business

Customized Divestiture Advisory Services for Business Growth

Divestiture advisory services – When it comes to sale and divestment of business, any kind of compromise can take a toll on your profit. To hire the best divestment advisory services provider and move ahead, visit http://huconsultancy.com/solutions/divestment-advisory-services/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *