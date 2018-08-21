Rhinometry Systems Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2025

Rhinometry can be defined as a diagnostic procedure that employs acoustic reflections to analyze and estimate the volume and cross-sectional area of the nasal cavity. The procedure is utilized to measure changes in the nasal airway in response to allergic provocation tests, nasal anatomical landmarks, or nasal septum deviation. In addition, it is used as a method to measure lower respiratory tract resistance. Acoustic rhinometry is considered one of the standard diagnostic tools used for the evaluation of nasal patency. It enables detection of narrow points in the nose that cause nasal airway blockage. Acoustic rhinometry enables the doctor to check for the impact of long-term medications used in the treatment of nasal blocks, which might be caused due to nasal polyps, rhinitis, or rhinosinusitis. It enables the measurement of the volume of nasal cavities, which helps in evaluation of reduction in the size of nasal polyp after medical treatment. Rhinomanometry is applied to measure the air pressure and the rate of airflow in the nasal pathway during respiration, which is then applied to estimate nasal airway resistance.

Nasal airway blockage occurs primarily due to nasal septal deviation. The prevalence of septal deviation in general population is anticipated to be around 80%. Diagnostic tools such as rhinomanometry, rhinoresistometry, and acoustic rhinometry help otolaryngologists and ENT specialists in deciding whether a surgery be recommended for a patient for correction of nasal septal deviation. High prevalence of nasal septal deviation and technological advancements leading to development of combination devices (that combine acoustics rhinometry with rhinoresistometry, rhinomanometry, and long-term rhinometry) contribute to growth of the rhinometry systems market. In addition, the increasing number of advantages of rhinometry in terms of early diagnosis of nasal septal deviation and favorable reimbursements for rhinometer tests offered in various countries worldwide augment the market. However, shortage of skilled professionals and high cost of rhinometry systems are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The global rhinometry systems market can be segmented by product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into rhinomanometry systems, rhinoresistometry systems, acoustic rhinometry systems, and combination systems. Among product types, the acoustic rhinometry systems segment dominated the market in 2016. The combination systems segment is anticipated to register a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to capability of these systems to objectivize the extent of nasal obstruction and to differentiate causes of nasal obstruction such as pathological turbulence, pathological inspiratory nasal collapse, and narrowing of the nasal canal caused by swelling or skeletal deformation. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, ENT centers, and others.

Geographically, the global rhinometry systems market can be segmented into five regions viz. North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global market in 2016 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period as well. This growth can be attributed to well-established health care infrastructure, rising prevalence of septal deviation, and technological advancements in rhinometry systems in the region. In terms of revenue, Europe is anticipated to follow North America during the forecast period. However, sluggish growth of the market in the region can be attributed to sluggish recovery of the economy of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. India and China are estimated to contribute to this growth. Growth of the market in these countries can be attributed to increase in the patient pool and focus on enhancing health care facilities by governments.

Leading players operating in the global rhinometry systems market are Ecleris S.R.L., Homoth Medizinelektronik GmbH & Co. KG, Instrumentation DIFRA, GM Instruments Ltd., MEDI-CARE SOLUTIONS srl, MES Sp. z o.o., The Piston Ltd., Happersberger otopront GmbH, and Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt. Ltd.

