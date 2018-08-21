Plantation Drive Launched By Max Hospital Gurgaon

Leading healthcare provider of the country, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Gurugram conducted a plantation drive in the parking premises and the area surrounding the hospital today .

The area was given a facelift by removing the unwanted plants and all the doctors pledged to maintain the greenery around.

More than 100 doctors, patients and local residents took oath for planting trees and to maintain the green belt to preserve the environment.

Gurugram’s Deputy Mayor, Sunita Yadav, the chief guest of the plantation drive appreciated the efforts made by Max Hospital in maintaining the eco-system as the pollution in the city is continuously rising above the permissible limits to an alarming situation. Recent Pre-monsoon data collected by the city’s Groundwater cell shows that the water table in Gurugram has fallen by around 80% which is far below the required levels which solely can be attributed to the inadequacy of plantation.

All the senior doctors of the hospitals, patients and local residents came forward for the global cause. Over 100 samplings were planted in and around the hospital area. Saplings symbolizing a new lease of life, is very much important to preserve the environment and is also the need of the hour. Plantation of indigeneous saplings is highly advantageous for the local eco-system, without them it is estimated that the ambient temperature will rise upto 65 degree Celsius in the upcoming years.