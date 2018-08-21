Health and Wellness

Plantation Drive Launched By Max Hospital Gurgaon

Comment(0)

Leading healthcare provider of the country, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Gurugram conducted a plantation drive in the parking premises and the area surrounding the hospital today .

The area was given a facelift by removing the unwanted plants and all the doctors pledged to maintain the greenery around.

More than 100 doctors, patients and local residents took oath for planting trees and to maintain the green belt to preserve the environment.

Gurugram’s Deputy Mayor, Sunita Yadav, the chief guest of the plantation drive appreciated the efforts made by Max Hospital in maintaining the eco-system as the pollution in the city is continuously rising above the permissible limits to an alarming situation. Recent Pre-monsoon data collected by the city’s Groundwater cell shows that the water table in Gurugram has fallen by around 80% which is far below the required levels which solely can be attributed to the inadequacy of plantation.

All the senior doctors of the hospitals, patients and local residents came forward for the global cause. Over 100 samplings were planted in and around the hospital area. Saplings symbolizing a new lease of life, is very much important to preserve the environment and is also the need of the hour. Plantation of indigeneous saplings is highly advantageous for the local eco-system, without them it is estimated that the ambient temperature will rise upto 65 degree Celsius in the upcoming years.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Myocardial Ischemia Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Myocardial ischemia or cardiac ischemia is a medical condition characterized by a partial or complete blockage of the heart’s arteries thus, reducing the flow of blood to the heart. The treatment of myocardial ischemia includes medications and surgeries. Angina pectoris, fatigue, sweating, and others are some of the common symptoms of the disease. The increasing […]
Health and Wellness

Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market 2018 Booming CAGR of 8.9% by 2027

Market research future has a cooked research report on analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next seven years of the various segments and sub-segments of the “Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring Market”. And Outlook till 2027 The Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM) market, although in its embryonic stage, is still witnessing an outstanding growth […]
Health and Wellness

World Summit on Psychiatry, Mental Health Nursing and Healthcare

editor

It gives us great pleasure to inform you that we are organizing a thought provoking Conference on Psychiatry, Mental Health Nursing and Healthcare which will be held in Los Angeles, USA from Nov 26-27, 2018. The two days conference includes Workshops, Symposiums, Keynote sessions & Plenary talks with an additional Special sessions conducted by eminent […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *