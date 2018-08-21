Business

Linear Motors Market

The global linear motors market was valued at around US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global linear motors market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2025. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global linear motors market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global linear motors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region/country.

