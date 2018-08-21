Uncategorized

Improper extension of a discount campaign

Comment(0)

Caution is advised when extending a fixed-term discount campaign. Extending the campaign may constitute misleading advertising and thus a violation of competition law.

There are good reasons for extending a fixed-term discount campaign. However, we at the commercial law firm GRP Rainer Rechtsanwälte note that this is only legal under certain circumstances. If the campaign is extended due to circumstances that should have been foreseen by a company exercising professional diligence and thus ought to have been considered when planning the discount campaign, including the advertising, then consumers are deemed to have been misled and a violation of competition law has occurred as a result of the extension. That was the verdict of the Landgericht (LG) Dortmund, the Regional Court of Dortmund, in a ruling from June 14, 2017 (Az.: 10 O 13/17).

In the instant case, a furniture store had advertised in print media and online with a discount campaign running from the 17th to the 24th of December, 2016. The campaign was later extended to December 31, 2016. A competitor who found this practice misleading brought an action against it. The defendant argued that the campaign had been extended because a number of competitors were advertising particularly intensively during this time, and that they could not have foreseen this.

The LG Dortmund upheld the action, concluding that the advertising in question was misleading. It held that a fixed term ending on December 24 had clearly been applied to the discount campaign. The Court went on to state that this date is also seen by consumers as the final day of the Christmas shopping period, meaning that they had no reason to assume the campaign would be extended.

Advertising with a fixed-term discount campaign was said to be misleading if the intention from the outset was to extend the campaign. Consumers can also be said to have been misled if the campaign was extended due to circumstances that ought to have been foreseen by the company. The Landgericht noted that intensive advertising featuring discounts at the end of the year is not unusual. As such, the defendant should have foreseen this situation. The advertising was therefore found to be misleading and in violation of the Gesetz gegen den unlauteren Wettbewerb (UWG), Germany’s Unfair Competition Act, as applying a fixed term to a discount campaign means consumers are pressed for time and can result in them arriving at a decision that they would not otherwise have taken.

When it comes to advertising, violations of competition law can easily occur even unwittingly. Lawyers who are experienced in the field of intellectual property law can offer advice.

https://www.grprainer.com/en/legal-advice/intellectual-property-law-and-trademark-law.html

Related Articles
Uncategorized

The Royal Triangle

editor

The Royal Triangle The Legend of Prince Charles Trilogy covers the complex relationships of the heir to British throne with two most important women in his life, Princess Diana and Camilla Shand. Recently in the NEWS: Prince Charles and Camilla plotted to depict Princess Diana as Scheming ‘Hysteric’: New Book Queen Elizabeth, for the first […]
Uncategorized

Best Ladies- Men And Kids Trendy Products

Online shopping has been growing and gaining popularity over the years, largely because Everyone finds it convenient and easy to shop from the comfort of their home or office. One of the most enticing factors about online shopping, especially during a holiday seasons, it relieves the need to wait in long lines or Roam around […]
Uncategorized

India’s first-ever Cryptocurrencies fair arrives at Mumbai for Himalaya Crypto Summit during ‘Blockchain India Week’ May 2018

editor

MUMBAI, 4th May, 2018: Himalaya Labs Ltd. is hosting India’s first-ever Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies event – the Himalaya Crypto Summit – in Mumbai on May 25th- 26th, 2018 during the Blockchain India Week. Himalaya Labs is a blockchain venture owned by Ms. Arifa Khan, a crypto pioneer and the India Partner of Ethereum Foundation. She […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *