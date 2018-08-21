Tech

Global Translation Services Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023

In the Global Translation Services Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at XX million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2023.
It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Application, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.
The major players reported in the market include:
Mission Essential
LANGUAGE LINE
Lionbridge
Alchemy
RR Donnelley
Lingotek
PROZ / KUDOZ
Moravia
TransPerfect
Global Translation Services Market: Regional Segment Analysis
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Chapter 1 Translation Services Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Translation Services Industry
Chapter 3 Global Translation Services Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Translation Services Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
Chapter 5 Global Translation Services Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)
Chapter 6 Global Translation Services Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Translation Services Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Global Translation Services Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter 9 Translation Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 10 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 12 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13 Global Translation Services Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter 14 Appendix

