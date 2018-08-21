Tech

Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market to Witness an Astounding 87% Growth

Comment(0)

(ROGM) – Research On Global Markets, a leading global market research firm, released a report on the Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market today. The report, prepared by Netscribes, shows that the market will expand at an astounding 87% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and exceed a market size of USD 3,314.6 Mn by 2023.

Blockchain, which typically acts as a distributed ledger and records in a series of blocks, is seeing increased adoption across various industry verticals globally, and the situation is no different in the global supply chain market as well. According to Netscribes, an increasing need for supply chain transparency and rising demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions are expected to drive the adoption of Blockchain technology, allowing the tracking and management of shipments in a secure manner.

However, Netscribes remains apprehensive about the potential threat to personal data and high diagnostic costs for Blockchain technologies. The potential risk of hardware or software failure, as well as lack of awareness and higher cost of investments for Blockchain can restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Key highlights of this report:
• Drivers and challenges in the global precision medicine market
• Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the global blockchain in supply chain market
• Historical, current and forecasted market size data based on industries involved in the global Blockchain in supply chain Market (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and others)
• Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) market size data for the global Blockchain in supply chain market
• Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

This report has been formulated and designed with the purpose of giving businesses a concise understanding of the demand for Blockchain technologies in the supply chain market across the globe, developing strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments, and helping brands identify their major competitors and respond accordingly.

For more information, download the Global Blockchain in Supply Chain Market report

Related Articles
Tech

Always one step ahead: tde offers the next generation of LC HD patch cords

editor

Dortmund/Germany, May 4th, 2018. tde – trans data elektronik GmbH has continued developing its LC patch cords: As the first in the industry, the new connectors have a removable push pull tab and support quick and easy polarity switching without tools. Unlike other products available on the market, tde patch cords no longer have fixed […]
Tech

Semiconductor Wafer Market Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2022

editor

Market Overview: Semiconductor wafer level manufacturing equipment is a manufacturing tool which helps in the manufacturing of electrical circuits and their components. These components are widely used in consumer electronic devices and in other products such as IC’s and circuit broads. Global Semiconductor Wafer Level Manufacturing Equipment market has been valued at US high billion […]
Tech

Zenoti Joins Stripe Partner Program to Take More Salons and Spas Mobile

Zenoti, an all-in-one cloud-based software solution for salons and spas, today announced that it has joined the new Stripe Partner Program as a Verified Partner. With only 3 percent of GDP online, the goal of the program is to increase internet commerce by helping companies start, run, and scale their businesses. Stripe is a technology […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *