Fortified Yogurt Market Research, Trend, Global Demand, Key Players Update and Forecast 2018 to 2023

The fortification process improves the nutritional quality and quantity of the food product. Yogurt is a dairy product produced by the bacterial fermentation of the milk and the fortification of the same enhances the functional attribute of the product. The increasing health-conscious population is increasing the demand for healthy fortified yogurt at a global level. Fortified yogurt is available in various flavors and packaging in the market.

Rising health awareness and increasing consumption of healthy desserts have prompted the growth of fortified yogurt in the daily diet of individuals. The sector is driven by the demand directed from consumers for low-fat desserts available in various flavors. Increasing disposable income across regions is one of the contributing factors for the growth of this market. The growth of functional foods that are rich in probiotics has also provided an impetus for the increased demand for this sector.

Increasing consumers’ awareness through advertisements has lately boosted up the sales of the product across the globe. Health conscious consumers are found to have more inclination towards fortified yogurt based on the health advantages obtained from it. The escalating demand for a wide range of flavored yogurts with low calories is also supporting the sales of fortified yogurt. Increasing inclination towards low-calorie desserts is also adding fuel to the rising sales of fortified yogurt.

Leading Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global fortified yogurt market are Danone Group SA (France), Ultima Foods Inc. (Canada), Chobani Inc. (U.S.), Sodiaal S.A. (France), Nestle (Europe), General Mills (U.S.), and Kraft Foods (U.S.).

Segments:

The global fortified yogurt market is segmented into the flavor, claim, type, packaging, and distribution channel

On the basis of flavor, it is segmented into plain and flavored. Among all, the flavored fortified yogurt will witness a higher growth rate compared to the plain fortified yogurt.

On the basis of claim, it is segmented into gluten-free, lactose-free, low calories, low fat, and others. Among all, the lactose-free fortified yogurt will continue to dominate the market due to the increasing demand from lactose intolerant consumers.

On the basis of type, it is segmented into chilled and frozen. Among all, the frozen type of fortified yogurt is dominating the market due to the growing popularity of frozen desserts.

On the basis of Packaging, it is segmented into cups, tubs, and others. Among all, the fortified yogurt in the cup is dominating the market as cups are more convenient compared to tubes and other packaging types.

On the basis of the distribution channel, it is segmented into store-based and non-store-based. Among all, the non-store-based distribution channel, i.e., online retail stores will witness a higher growth rate due to significant growth in the online food service industry.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.1.1 Initial Data Exploration

1.1.2 Statistical Modelling & Forecast

1.1.3 Industry Insights and Validation

1.2. Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Fortified Yogurt Industry Market Synopsis, 2017–2023

2.1.1 Business Trends

2.1.2 Product Flavor Trends

2.1.3 Product Claims Trends

2.1.4 Product Type Trends

2.1.5 Product Packaging Trends

2.1.6 Product Distribution Channel Trends

Chapter 3 Fortified Yogurt Market Insights

3.1 Industry Segmentation

3.2 Industry Size & Forecast

3.3 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.4 Industry Impact Forces

3.4.1 Growth Drivers

3.4.1.1 Increasing Demand For Convenience Food

3.4.2 Industry Pitfalls & Challenges

3.4.2.1 High Raw Material Cost

3.5 Growth Potential Analysis

3.6 Company Market Share Analysis, 2016

3.7 Porter’s Analysis

3.8 PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Fortified Yogurt Market By Flavor Insights

4.1 Global Fortified Yogurt Market Volume Share, By Flavor, 2017–2023

4.1.1 Plain

4.1.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

4.1.2 Flavored

4.1.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

Chapter 5 Fortified Yogurt Market, By Claims Insights

5.1 Global Fortified Yogurt Market Volume Share, By Claim, 2017–2023

5.1.1 Gluten Free

5.1.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

5.1.2 Lactose-Free

5.1.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

5.1.3 Low Calories

5.1.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

5.1.4 Low Fat

5.1.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

5.1.5 Others

5.1.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

Chapter 6 Fortified Yogurt, By Type Insights

6.1 Global Fortified Yogurt Market Volume Share, By Type, 2017 & 2023

6.1.1 Chilled

6.1.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

6.1.2 Frozen

6.1.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017–2023

Chapter 7 Fortified Yogurt, By Packaging Insights

Continued….