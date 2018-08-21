Equipment Monitoring Market to reach a market size of $4.8 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Equipment Monitoring Market, published by KBV research, The Global Equipment Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Online Equipment Monitoring market would dominate the Global Equipment Monitoring Market by Monitoring Process during the forecast period. The Portable Equipment Monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2018 – 2024).

The Vibration Monitoring market dominated the Global Equipment Monitoring Market by Monitoring Type in 2017. The Thermal Monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Noise Monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market dominated the Global Equipment Monitoring in Chemicals Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/equipment-monitoring-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Emerson Electric Co., General Electric (GE), Honeywell International, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Parker-Hannifin, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, SKF (Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB) and Pruftechnik Dieter Busch.

Global Equipment Monitoring Market Size and Segmentation

By Monitoring Process

Online Equipment Monitoring

Portable Equipment Monitoring

By Monitoring Type

Vibration Monitoring

Thermal Monitoring

Noise Monitoring

Lubrication Monitoring

GPS Tracking

Corrosion Monitoring

Alarm Monitoring

Others

By Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Metals & Mining

Marine

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric (GE)

Honeywell International, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

Parker-Hannifin

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

SKF (Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB)

Pruftechnik Dieter Busch

