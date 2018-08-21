Energy drink ‘1947 from SipWise Beverages, a smart beverage company

Do you constantly worry about the caffeine intake in your energy drinks given that it’s so harmful to your health? Here’s a solution for you. To address the problem of too much caffeine, the Gujarat based company called ‘Sipwise Beverages’ has introduced a healthier energy drink ‘1947’. Harish Mohan and his team took up the challenge of limiting the caffeine amounts and reduced it the quantity to 30mg per bottle (250 ml) as compared to 50 mg and above in many energy drinks in the market. The caffeine in 1947 is also healthier as it is extracted from tea and has the proprietary fibre called Inulin. Inulin is a probiotic that helps the body to stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria. It breaks the stereotype of unpalatable energy drink, by offering a pacifying taste of green apple and lime. Price 99Rs (250 ml). Its currently available in Big Basket, Grofers, Metro, Star Bazaar, Big Bazaar and Nature’s Basket in cities- Mumbai, Bangalore, Goa, and Pune
