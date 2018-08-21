Health and Wellness

Dark Dog Organic is the New Energy Drink Made with High Quality Ingredients You’ll Love

Dark Dog Organic is the pioneer for offering the highest quality organic drinks made from organic ingredients. They are now providing an exclusive line of products that are rich in antioxidants and certified by USDA to promote good health.

Established in 1995, Dark Dog Organic is committed to offering a healthier and more sustainable way of life through their organic energy drinks. These drinks are not only refreshing and healthy but are great in taste as well. Drinks that are labeled as “USDA Organic” are produced by following strict guidelines outlined and regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This ensures the highest quality of service that is offered by the company through their world class products.

GMO means Genetically Modified Organism, which is a novel organism created by scientists when they genetically modify or engineer food plants. As strong advocates of top-quality ingredients, food safety is something the company is very earnest about. Dark Dog Organic offer Non-GMO drinks in four different flavors including Dark Dog Original, Blood Orange, 50 Calories, and organic coconut energy drink. You can choose the flavor as per your preferences. All of them are great in taste and made from organic coconut and cane sugar. Apart from this, these drinks are also sodium free.

For those consumers who want to minimize personal exposure to toxins and support humane and sustainable agricultural practices, USDA and Non-GMO certified organic drinks are the best assurance to lead a healthy lifestyle. As a USDA Certified Organic line, none of their products contain synthetic colors and flavors that are typically found in other energy drinks.
So, if you are looking for a healthy supplement for your body, then you can definitely explore the exclusive USDA certified organic drinks by Dark Dog Organic.

