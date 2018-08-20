The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer Helps Settle Child Custody Disputes

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer handles child custody disputes, with a focus on prioritizing the child’s best interests when coming up with a resolution for the most favorable custody arrangement.

New Mexico’s Child Custody Laws

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer helps create an arrangement focused on the child when it comes to custody disputes. Child custody laws in New Mexico permit parents to share joint custody, but this does not mean equal time and financial responsibility for the kids.

The law firm knows that the court considers the following factors:

• The wishes of the child

• The wishes of the child’s parents

• The child’s interactions with the parents, siblings, and any other person who may affect the child’s best interests

• The child’s adjustment to home, school, and community

The law office’s legal team can litigate child custody disputes. The law firm, however, says it believes in helping prevent a simple dispute from turning into a prolonged child custody battle.

Putting the Child’s Best Interests First

Custody battles can be contentious and stressful. The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer will put the child’s best interests first as it attempts to get the most favorable custody arrangement.

The legal team applies a child-centered approach in all family law matters. It carefully decides roadblocks that may affect the proceedings to keep the child custody case moving. The law firm also meticulously handles such cases to deliver a resolution that protects a family’s relationships and well-being.

Personal bias may come into play during such situations, but the law office reminds its clients that finding solutions beneficial for all parties, especially the children, is essential.

For more than 30 years, Dorene Kuffer has been practicing all aspects of criminal and family law. She is the senior and principal attorney of the law firm. She handles cases ranging from traffic, felony, misdemeanor, and death penalty cases to divorce, adoption, custody, contract disputes and business litigation.

