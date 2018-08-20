Tech

STT GDC INDIA DATA CENTRE WINS AWARD FOR DESIGN MANAGEMENT

Comment(0)

UBS Forums announced the winners for the 5th edition of Data Centre Summit & Awards held in Bengaluru, India on 8th June 2018.

STT GDC India’s Delhi DC3 was judged winner for Design Management (Infrastructure Management) for demonstrating a truly innovative approach to a new data centre design led by a dynamic team while meeting safety, civil, electrical and instrumentation specifications for data centre design and build.

As India’s leading award-winning data centre operator, with more than 30% revenue market share we manage the largest Pan-Indian data centre floor area and IT load, via our 15 carrier-neutral facilities with carrier-dense interconnections across eight key cities.

Renowned for our adherence to best standards, rated power rack options, and global standards on security and compliance our solutions are tailored for a diverse range of colocation requirements.

This defining accolade recognizes our genuine invention, service excellence, the continuing commitment towards the evolution of the data centre sector in India.

Related Articles
Tech

Robot Operating System Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of 287.04 million by 2023

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis: North America held a significant share of the Robot Operating Systems (ROS) Market in 2014 due to the increasing applications of ROS in various fields and rising funding’s from venture capital companies. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to high pricing and low Government initiatives towards […]
Tech

Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market 2018: Historical Analysis, Opportunities, Latest Innovations, Top Players Forecast 2023

Market Highlights: A public key infrastructure (PKI) are policies, roles, and procedures essential to manage, distribute, digital certificates and public-key encryption with an aim to secure the transfer of electronic information. PKIs are used for encryption, authentication, bootstrapping secure communication protocols, electronic signatures, and others. The explosive growth and burgeoning demand for electronic communication generated […]
Tech

Flare Tips Market Report Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2023

editor

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Pipe Joints Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 107 Pages With Detailed Analysis. Description: This report studies the Flare Tips market. Flare Tip produces desired destruction/combustion efficiency of maximum specified relief gas. Establish and maintain proper ignition, result in smokeless operation at normal continuous flows […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *