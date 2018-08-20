Specialty Snacks Market Regional Outlook and Trend Forecasts Analysis 2017 to 2022

Global Specialty Snacks Market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period. Specialty snacks are also termed as natural and organic products which is a fastest growing segment in the grocery business worldwide. Another name for specialty snacks can be coined as Artisan foods which comprise breads, cheese, jams, sauces, heirloom vegetables, handmade chocolates, natural and organic meat.

With commercially rising importance of the specialty snacks and food across the world, the market is set to witness a higher CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Driving factors responsible for the growth of Specialty Snacks Market includes snacks as the best alternative for traditional meals with snacks. Features such as low-calorie, preservative-free, low-carb and GMO-free is expected to drive the market growth. However, price constraints and loss of quality in case of loose storage may likely hamper the growth of Specialty Snacks Industry.

Based on segmentation by product, the Specialty Snacks Market includes nuts & seed snack, chips & crisp, bakery snacks, snack bars and popped snacks. Segmentation based on end-user/application includes retail & grocery store chains, by-products processors and foodservice customers. Retail & grocery store chains dominate the market owing to growth in demand for snacks and other foods.

Geographically, Specialty Snacks Industry spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market dominates the global market owing to rise in demand for snacks. Europe market is expected to be a larger market worldwide and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to high population and rise in consumption of packaged foods. Europe ranks second largest in the Specialty Snacks Market on a global scale due to sedentary lifestyle of consumers. North America is also expected to gain a dominant position in the market due to factors such as demand for instant food and beverage.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Specialty Snacks in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Specialty Snacks market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kraft Heinz Foods Company (U.S.)

ConAgra Foods (U.S.)

Diamond Foods (U.S.)

Calbee (Japan)

General Mills Inc (U.S.)

Kellogg Company (U.S.)

Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chips & Crisp

Nuts & Seed Snack

Snack Bars

Bakery Snacks

Popped Snacks

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Specialty Snacks for each application, including

Foodservice Customers

Retail & Grocery Store Chains

By-Products Processors

Others

