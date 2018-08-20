Business

Special Amines Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2017-2022)

Comment(0)

Global Special Amines Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. Amines constitute a very important class of organic compounds obtained by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms of ammonia molecule by alkyl groups. For instance, proteins, vitamins, alkaloids and hormones are naturally occurring amines whereas synthetic examples comprise dyestuffs, drugs and polymers. Hence, amines can be considered as derivatives of ammonia gained by replacing one, two or three hydrogen atoms by alkyl/aryl groups.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of Special Amines Market includes rise in growth of personal care industry, rise in disposable income and growth in product innovation and its derivatives to produce several personal care products. Additionally, rise in products such as crop protection chemical, water and gas treatment are likely to drive the market in the near future.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/special-amines-market

Segmentation based on product for Special Amines Market includes ethanol amines, ethylene amines, alkyl amines, fatty amines, specialty amines, MDA, H12MDA, MDBA and trimethyl diamine. Based on segmentation by application, the Special Amines Industry includes agricultural chemicals, personal care, cleaning products, petroleum, pharmaceutical and water treatment.

Geographically, Special Amines Market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market accounts for a larger share and is expected to gain a higher CAGR growth. China and India are expected to register a higher demand for amines owing to rise in end-user industries. APAC market is thus a large market for amines at a global level.

The key players in the Special Amines Market include AkzoNobel NV, Huntsman Corporation, Taminco, Tosoh Corporation, Clariant AG, Delamine, Oxea GmbH, BASF SE, Eastman Chemicals, Quaker Chemicals, PPG Industries, Dow Chemicals and Sinopec. Companies are engaged in the manufacture of raw materials to deliver end products. The market gets a leverage due to rising research & development in major end-use verticals by major companies.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/special-amines-market/request-sample

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Special Amines in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Global Special Amines market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

  • BASF
  • Eastman
  • Solvay
  • Huntsman
  • Zhejiang Jianye Chemical
  • Akema
  • Evonik
  • Koei Chemical
  • Air Products and Chemicals

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • MDA
  • MDBA
  • H12MDA
  • Triethylene Diamine

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Special Amines for each application, including

  • Agriculture
  • Chemicals
  • Surfactants
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/chemicals

 

Related Articles
Business

High Temprature Elastomers Market Size, Industry Growth, Trends and Analysis Research Report

editor

  Global high-temperature elastomers market research: Information by product type (silicone elastomers, fluorocarbon elastomers, fluorosilicone elastomers, perfluoro elastomers), end-user industry (automobiles, construction, electronics) – Forecast till 2023 Synopsis of High-Temperature Elastomers Market Elastomers are a class of polymers that possess viscosity and elastic properties.  They usually retain their shape once the external force is removed. […]
Business

Global Arthroscopy and Sport Medicine Devices Market US$ 7.0 Billion by 2023

editor

The global arthroscopy and sport medicine devices market to attain US$ 7.0 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. Visit arthroscopy and sport medicine devices market by product – arthroscopy products (arthroscopic visualization products, fluid management products, manual arthroscopy instruments, powered arthroscopy instruments), and soft tissue fixation devices (cruciate […]
Business

Global Thermal Bonding Film Market 2018 – Key Players, Trends and Business Opportunities 2023

The complete research framework on Global Thermal Bonding Film Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Thermal Bonding […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *