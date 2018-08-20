Smart Transformers Market CAGR is Predicted to Grow at CAGR 11.5% | Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2023

Smart Transformers Market Overview:-

Smart transformers market is projected to have an enormous number of developments over the forecast period owing to incessant technological advancements in energy sector tied with rising power demand. The market is also likely to have huge expansion activities by global and well-established firms. Mergers and acquisition activities are anticipated to be seen during the forecast period with several contracts and agreements among the top contractors and governments across the globe.

Smart transformers are transformers that incorporates a general transformer’s features with communication technology and monitoring software. Smart transformer operates autonomously to regulate voltage, maintain contact with smart grid to allow remote access, as well as it facilitates feedback in a power supply system. The remote access delivered by the smart transformers save time and resources of users.

Global Smart Transformers Market is expected to expand at ~ 11.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Smart Transformers Market Leading Key Players:-

The key players of global smart transformers market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), General Electric Company (U.S.), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan). Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), Howard Industries. (U.S.), SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Alstom (France), and Ormazabal (Spain) are among others.

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global smart transformers market, tracking three market segments, across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Smart Transformers market by type, design, end-user and region.

Smart Transformers Market by Type

Power Transformers

Distribution Transformers

Specialty Transformers

Instrument Transformers

Smart Transformers Market by Component

Converters

Switches

Hardware

Others

Smart Transformers Market by Application

Traction Locomotive

Smart Grid

Electric Vehicle Charging

Others

Global Smart Transformers Market Analysis:-

The global smart transformers market is anticipated to witness an extraordinary growth during the forecast period. The considerable growth in the power sector with population rise along with rise in energy demand has propelled the smart transformers market in various regions. The growth is primarily attributed to the upgrade of the ageing utility infrastructure, rising investments in industrial sector, and associated government regulations have enhanced smart transformers market in various countries, which is likely to continue over the forecast years. Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, wherein China was the principal country-level market followed by India and Japan. Rising population with tremendous energy demand growth has led to phenomenal growth for industrial infrastructure in the region and consequently resulted into growth for smart transformers market.