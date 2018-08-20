Business

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

Comment(0)

sample request- https://bit.ly/2JBXoag
The global refurbished medical equipment market was valued US$ 6.3 Bn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.7%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global refurbished medical equipment market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. the global refurbished medical equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Related Articles
Business

Global Electric DC Motor Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts to 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Electric DC Motor Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Electric DC Motor  Market by Type (Brushless, and Brushed DC Motor), by Voltage (3 kW – 75 kW, 750 Watts – 3 kW, 0 – 750 Watts and Above 75 kW), by […]
Business

Global Aqua Feed Market Research Report – 2018

Description : Aqua feed is special collocation food for aquatic animals considering essential nutrients and ingredients. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Aqua Feed in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. […]
Business

Veterinary Imaging Systems Market are expected to exceed US$ 2,000 Mn by 2022

Rising health awareness about pet animals, coupled with increase in adoption of diagnostic instruments for taking proper care of pets is driving the expansion of the global veterinary imaging systems market. Veterinary imaging systems enable visualization of brain tumors, and do not require dark room, photo processing supplies, films, and film jackets, which in turn […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *