Business

Pirsonal Named Top 10 Martech Startup 2018 By Marketing Tech Outlook

Comment(0)

Pirsonal personalized video marketing platform recognized as a leading innovative technology company based on unprecedented benefits to marketers and outstanding customer service.
Pirsonal, the leading European personalized video marketing platform, has been named in the Top 10 Martech Startups 2018 by Marketing Tech Outlook. Pirsonal was selected by a distinguished panel of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, industry analysts, as well as Marketing Tech Outlook’s editorial board.
Gone are the days when traditional, non-relevant marketing methods attracted customers. In the race for getting the most attention in the market, modern-day businesses leave no stone unturned and often, it begins with looking for ways for enhancing customer engagement powered by marketing personalization. Pirsonal lies at the crux of this transformation of marketing strategies, as the company implements multimedia and marketing automation techniques in its innovative personalized video marketing platform that helps brands like FlightCentre, BMW, and Zumba evoke a reaction from their segmented and individualized audiences.
“We believe that multimedia and marketing automation have the power to effectively make individuals react and that this should be accessible to any company around the globe”, said Josías De La Espada, CEO of Pirsonal and marketing veteran. “Through a unique approach that integrates data-powered and automationdriven personalized videos within the customer journey, we enable our customers to interact with their audiences on a 1 to 1 basis, create more relevant marketing communications, and react, which helps them get better results. It is a real honor to be recognized for the continuous value we deliver to our customers and a track record of innovative technology solutions.”
A research conducted by Moore Stephens and WARC valued the UK & US martech market at a combined worth of $34.3bn a year. This research indicates that martech use in the UK and US is set to grow by 10% over the next year.
“We take pride in honoring Pirsonal for helping companies accelerate sales and increase engagement”, said Debra Morgan, Managing Editor of Marketing Tech Outlook magazine. “The startups featured in this edition demonstrate an ability to develop innovative technologies combined with outstanding customer service”.
ABOUT PIRSONAL
Pirsonal is a trusted personalized video marketing partner to enterprise brands and SMBs. Pirsonal is the personalized video platform to evoke a reaction from segmented, individualized audiences, combining the power of multimedia personalization and marketing automation. Pirsonal’s proprietary technologies are flexible, scalable and cost-effective. For more information, visit http://pirsonal.com.

Related Articles
Business

Military Night Vision Device Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Military night vision devices are beneficial in enhancing the ability to see in dark using different types of technologies. These optoelectronic devices tend to extend the perception of the human eye by making high resolution images. Various types of applications for military night vision devices, such as surveillance and navigation, are used to identify targets […]
Business

Truth Innovations and BLACKFLYMUSIC Launch Luna Smart Phone to “SET YOU FREE”

editor

Irvine, CA – Truth Innovations, LLC ( www.TruthInnovations.com ), an exciting new distributor of smartphones and IOT products and BLACKFLYMUSIC ( www.BLACKFLYMUSIC.com ) a dynamic music and entertainment company music announced their partnership to cross-promote their smartphones products and music content. The Luna 4G LTE smartphone, is the first product marketed by the alliance. The […]
Business

Global Pentaerythritol Hydrogenated Rosinate Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

The complete research framework on Global Pentaerythritol Hydrogenated Rosinate Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Pentaerythritol Hydrogenated […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *