New Pasta Sauce in Market of Rochester, NY

Americans eat more than four billion pounds of pasta a year. And most of them do not prefer eating it plain and wish to have delicious pasta sauce which tastes different and lavish on every single bite.

The scents of simmering pasta sauce and baked pasta fill the kitchen.

Nonna Grace’s Organic MARINARA is launching a new marinara sauce in Rochester’s market to spice up your dish very day in minutes. Bring one jar of Nonna Grace’s Organic marinara sauce to make delicious pasta every time!

This jar is full of these rich ingredients such as Organic Tomatoes in Organic Tomato Puree, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Onions, Organic Celery, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Organic Spices.

Using this single jar you can make many of the delicious and healthy homemade meals in no time.

Follow these simple direction to get scrumptious pasta on your table:

Cook pasta, simmer sauce then add & stir ingredients. Cook it for 10 minutes.

Vegan pasta sauce ingredients:

-1 Chopped Roasted Red Pepper

-3/4 cup Chopped Zucchini

-3/4 cup Chopped Mushroom

Pizza-sauce ingredients:

-1 tsp. of Oregano

-1 Tbs. Fresh Chopped Basil

-1/2 tsp. Rosemary ingredients

Now making pasta sauce is easy as 1 2 3! So Order your Nonna Grace’s jar now and enjoy your meal.

Nonna Grace’s Organic MARINARA

Distributed by: CRLyn Foods, LLC

Website: http://www.nonnagraces.com/

2070 Lyell Avenue

Rochester NY 14606

(585) 469-4293

Certified Organic by CCO