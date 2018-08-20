Education

mUni Campus presents the second edition of EduTech Congress 2018

After the success of first edition in Mumbai, mUni Campus, higher educational digital stack and infra provider is coming with the second edition of EduTech Congress 2018 on 23rd August 2018 at The Park, New Delhi.
The theme for this summit is “Digital Stack and AI transforming Higher Education”. The one day conference will focus around six pillars of higher education through key notes, panel discussions, use cases and various technology demonstrations on each pillar and how it can amplify efficiencies, help bring back Indian higher education to life and make it future ready.
Prof.Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be delivering a key note speech.

Main agenda of this edition will focus on –
• AI and Big Data based framework for designing course curriculum
• Skilling beyond traditional University curriculum. How to setup COEs with industry collaboration
• Leveraging Technology to Engage, Empower and Improve the learning outcome
• How Technology is improving job placements
• How to leverage technology outreach and better enrolment
Prof. P. B. Sharma, President, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Dr Raj Singh Vice Chancellor Ansal University, Gurgaon, India, Prof. (Dr.) Ranjit Goswami, Prof Vice Chancellor, Sharda University, Greater Noida, UP, Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and so on will be the key dignitaries in the educational sector. To know more please visit: www.EduTechCongress.com
Mr. Bhupesh Daheria, Founder, mUni Campus said, AI and digital Technologies are major catalyst for bringing transformation in education in various functions like learning outcome, placement, admissions, skilling and course curriculum design. In this conference we are focusing on how we implement the technologies rather than just talking about them. I welcome all the leaders to the second edition of EduTech Congress 2018 in New Delhi”
Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe Hon’ble Chairman AICTE mentions “Technologies are rapidly changing providing both challenges in adopting them and opportunities to become efficient & smart. EduTech Congress provides a platform for engagement & collaboration for all technical institutions.”

