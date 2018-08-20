Business

Heartland Tank Services Offers Protective Storage Tank Coating

Storage tanks are exposed to different chemicals and conditions that may cause damage to them. Lengthen their lifespan by having Heartland Tank Services paint them with protective storage tank coating.

[Englewood, 08/20/2018] – According to the National Association of Corrosion Engineers’report, the main cause of storage tank corrosion is the deterioration of the material used. Because most tanks are made of steel, they are highly susceptible to corrosion. In such cases Heartland Tank Services cam help protect those storage tank prone to corrosion.

Environmental conditions and interaction with corrosive materials further damage a storage tank. When this happens, a leak may occur. Storage tanks, whether above or below ground, can pollute the environment when it leaks. Apart from this, leaks pose various health risks.

To avoid storage tank corrosion and its dangerous consequences, preventive measures must be implemented. Heartland Tank Services, with its years of expertise in tank repair and installation, offers protective coating for any storage tank.

All-in-one Storage Tank Coating Needs

Heartland Tank Services provides expert recommendations for any storage tank corrosion problem. It offers storage tank protection through external painting and internal coating.

Heartland Tank Services customizes their protective coating service based on each client’s storage tank needs. It selects the proper internal coating to protect the tank from the acidic or alkaline effects of the products stored in it.

The company evaluates each client’s situation to find out the best coating to apply to its storage tanks. It is important because according to them, taking the time to determine the appropriate coating to use for a client’s tank will increase its lifespan. Additionally, the proper protective coating may lessen the need for a premature re-coating.

With Heartland Tank Services’ protective storage tank coating, clients can guarantee a leak-free tank that will last for a long time.

About Heartland Tank Services

Established in 2007, Heartland Tank Services, Inc. has been a provider of quality tank repair and installation service in Colorado. The company was founded because of the then-emerging ability of internal PVC liners as primary containment for storage tanks.

Together with its sister company, Heartland Tank, LLC, the company provides different services for the installation and repair of aboveground storage tanks.

Visit Heartland Tank Services, Inc. https://heartlandtankservices.com/ today for more details about their services.

