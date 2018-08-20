Business

The global hearable devices market was valued at over US$ 14 Bn in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.3%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global hearable devices market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global hearable devices market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global hearable devices market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region/country.

