Growing Spaces Offers Top-Notch Solar Greenhouse Technology

Farmers and other customers can order easy-to-install and highly-advanced geodesic dome greenhouse kits for year-round gardening from Growing Spaces.

[PAGOSA SPRINGS, 08/20/2018] — Growing Spaces’ Growing Dome® geodesic greenhouse kits come in six sizes and with a selection of accessories and upgrades. It also offers two premium weather packages, the Windy Weather Package and the Desert Heat Package.

Energy-Efficient and Unique Features

The Growing Dome® greenhouse’s state-of-the-art geodesic design and dome shape allow it to handle any of weather condition, including strong winds and heavy snow. The dome’s curved shape enables even amounts of sunlight to enter throughout the day while its low surface area prevents excessive heat loss.

Growing Spaces’ greenhouses have a unique above ground pool, as well. It acts as a thermal mass to help keep the domes cool in the winter but warm in the summer. Moreover, this helps clients grow a wide variety of plants all year round. The pools can also be used as an aquaponics system to cultivate aquatic plants and raise fish.

The Growing Dome®’s Reflectix or north wall installation reflects sunlight evenly all over the greenhouse. It also improves the dome’s ability to insulate the inside, allowing it to maintain a cozy temperature in winter and avoid overheating during summer. A solar-powered, undersoil central air system helps circulate the air for an even, overall temperature, as well.

Three Options for Installation

The Growing Dome® greenhouse kits come in easy-to-install, prefabricated kits. Growing Spaces offers three installation options for different dome sizes:

• Complete Owner Installation, which includes an instruction manual and video for a complete do-it-yourself setup.
• Supervised Owner Installation, in which the company sends a supervisor to oversee the client’s setup, although additional charges apply for the supervisor’s travel and lodging.
• Full Crew Installation, in which the company provides a supervisor and a Certified Growing Dome® Installation Crew to set up the greenhouse for the client.

About Growing Spaces

Growing Spaces is a respected provider of affordable and state-of-the-art geodesic dome greenhouse kits founded in 1989. It has sold over a thousand Growing Dome® kits to clients across all 50 states and 11 countries, including England and France. The Colorado-based company’s prefabricated greenhouses are available in six sizes and can be customized with a variety of accessories, such as automatic vent openers and shade cloths.

For more information or a free consultation, visit https://geodesic-greenhouse-kits.com/ today.

