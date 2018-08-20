Tech

Future Electronics Wins Epson’s New Business Opportunities Award for 2017

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won Epson’s 2017 award for most New Business Opportunities.

“Future Electronics brought so many new business opportunities to us last year,” said Lisa Liotta-Valine of Epson. “We’re really looking forward to growing our outstanding partnership together.”

Epson is a world leader in quartz crystal technology and a leading supplier of high-performance components, including integrated circuits and crystal-based electronic devices.

“We’re very grateful to Epson America for this award,” said Heather Goldsmith, Marketing Director at Future Electronics. “It’s an honor to be recognized for new business by Epson, and we’re all very excited about the future of our partnership.”

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

