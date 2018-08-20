Business

Danik Kumar Secrets on Buying Island Real Estate

Comment(0)

8/20/2018 – Is island life for you? Or is having an island getaway for you? Both questions would entail completely different lists of pros and cons. For investment purposes, island homes tend to hold their value, as land is obviously at a premium on an island!

The population of USA has access to many islands, in the Atlantic, the Caribbean, the US Virgin Islands and in the Pacific. If you are planning to buy a second home on an island, you will not need to do the same soul-searching that would be required for a permanent move.

Many families have bought an island cabin as a group purchase, and the weekends and vacations are allotted on a casual ‘time share’ basis within the family. It is shared in turn for weekend getaways where the children can roam free on weekends and vacations and every now and again they will all plan to show up together! It is a great idea for promoting family unity. It also keeps costs down, as boats, fishing rods, repairs etc can be shared.

However, that is a little different to suddenly deciding to sell everything up and move to an island. To some, that would sound idyllic and to others it may bring on claustrophobia!!

About The Author:-
http://www.danikkumar.com/
Danik Kumar – Find the secrets of being a successful Real Estate Agent. Learn Danik Kumar Share His Success Stories & Tips How to Become a Successful Real Estate Agent in 2018

Contact Details:
Florida,USA 34474
954-555-8232

Related Articles
Business

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Report

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market by Component ( Head-end and Remotes, Trays, and Antennas, Donor Antennas, Repeaters) by Cable Type (Coaxial, Optical Fiber, and CAT5) by Application ( Public Venues, Hospitality, Airports and Transportation, Hospitals and Clinics, Higher Education, Industrial, Casinos, Factories, Warehouses, Campuses ) by Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends and Forecast […]
Business

Global Fluorapatite Market Industry Share, Size, Trends and Analysis 2018-2023

The complete research framework on Global Fluorapatite Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Fluorapatite market situation and […]
Business

2015-2023 World Electric Drive Truck Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User (Application) and Regions (Countries)

The comprehensive analysis of Global Electric Drive Truck Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Electric Drive Truck market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *