Acordis Technology & Solutions Nominated for 2018 Rookie of the Year and Southeast Regional Award from Square 9 Softworks

MIAMI, FLORIDA— Acordis Technology & Solutions, recently a recipient of the Inc. 5000 Award for the Fastest – Growing Private Companies in America, has been nominated for the 2018 Rookie of the Year and Southeast Regional Award at this year’s Encompass Conference; hosted by Square 9® Softworks.

The Encompass Conference is a yearly seminar that provides attendees with the chance to become more knowledgeable of the entire Square 9 solutions portfolio, new product development and the future direction of Square 9’s product initiatives. During the three-day event, guests will attend technical workshops, providing a hands-on experience and the chance to learn best practices from the Square 9 executive management team. At the end of the seminar, the winners of the awards will be announced during the EDGE Awards Dinner. “Being nominated for these awards couldn’t have been possible without Acordis’ VP of Xerox Services and Technology Miguel Sierra and the continuing support of the Acordis Team,” states Rehan Khan, CEO of Acordis Technology & Solutions.

About Acordis International Corp.

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.

