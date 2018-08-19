Echipa “Power GSM” este la dispozitia ta de la inceputurile “erei GSM” – mai exact anul 2002. Avem 16 ani experienta in domeniul reparatiilor de telefoane mobile. Fie ca ai un telefon simplu cu butoane,un smartphone mid-range de la un brand mai putin cunoscut sau un telefon din gama high-end, noi vom face tot posibilul sa remediem problema pentru care ai ajuns cu telefonul tau la noi. power accessories
