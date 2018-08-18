Business

WROGN launches 1st Exclusive Brand Outlet in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad:WROGN, the lifestyle menswear fashion brand curated by cricketerViratKohli has opened its first exclusive brand outlet in Ghaziabad. The exclusive outlet located at Mahagun MetroMallin Ghaziabad and is spread across 1,000 square feet. With this store, WROGN will have 18 exclusive brand outlets in the country. The Exclusive Brand Outlet was inaugurated by Punjabi singer and Former Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi. The store in Ghaziabad will offer a brand new variety of menswear collection withtrendydesigns and quirky styles. This one-of its kind store will have IMARA under the same roof. These designs will feature T-Shirts, shirts, chinos, slim-fit trousersand casual jacketsthat can be worn for casual and semi-formal occasions.
The menswear collection is conceptualized by youth iconViratKohli in collaboration with the label’s design team. The brand WROGN reflects ViratKohli’s distinctive personal style and fashion sensibilities. Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL), founded by Anjana Reddy own celebrity fashion lines like WROGN, IMARA and Ms. Taken.
Anjana Reddy, Founder and CEO of USPLsaid, ‘’WROGN as a youth fashion brand has grown phenomenally over the past few years. The growing potential in the Uttar Pradesh market has encouraged us to come up with the 4thoutlet in the state. We are targeting 200 exclusive brand outlets in the country in the next three years.’’
WROGN was launched in 2014 and has emerged as one of the fastest growing casual menswear brands in the country. The brand initially started by retailing in Shoppers’ Stop outlets and is now present on fashion portals Jabong and Myntra. The brand is currently pursuing an omni-channel strategy with the launch of exclusive brand outlets across the country. The first exclusive outlet of the brand opened in Hyderabad in 2016 and within a year has opened 18 outlets in the country including the one in Ghaziabad.

