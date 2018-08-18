Lifestyle

Strengthen Your Sibling Bond with Customized/Personalized Rakhi

Comment(0)

Your brother is not only your sibling but also your best friend and the time has come to celebrate the brother-sister bond. Yes, Rakhi is approaching, and on this auspicious occasion, we bring you a unique way to showcase your sibling bond. You can make this festival more extravagant by personalizing your Rakhi with your favorite photograph of you and your beloved brother. It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words and Enov Designs and Events brings you customized/personalized Rakhis.
“We wish to add some magic which will give this festival of relationship between kins an extra charisma and grace. It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words and Enov Designs and Events brings you customized/personalized Rakhis. Tie this gorgeous Rakhi on your brother’s hand and rejuvenate the bond of love forever. ” by Ekta Chauhan Sharma, founder of Enov Designs and Events. This one strand of thread strengthens the bond between a brother and a sister. So, let this love between siblings be more glorified by tying the astonishing personalized Rakhi.
You can find a number of Rakhi options available in the market, but adding a personal touch to them will make your Rakhi even more special and thoughtful. Tying a photo Rakhi will bring back all the memories that the two of you have shared and you can cherish the moment together. So don’t wait, Rakhi is around the corner, order for your personalized Rakhis to celebrate this pious occasion. These customized Rakhis are economical as well as admirable.

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Renowned Criminal Psychologist Anuja Kapur participated in panel discussion at Khadi-Adi Sangam 2018

editor

Sankalp for Khadi successfully organized a panel discussion on ‘Growth of khadi’ on 25th April, 2018 at Khadi- Adi Sangam at Talkatora Stadium. Criminal Psychologist Mrs. Anuja Kapur graced the occasion as a panel member and shared her views and thoughts on promoting Khadi globally. As she believes in action more than words, she herself […]
Lifestyle

Botanicare Ebb & Flow 1 in Barbed Fitting

editor

Botanicare Ebb & Flow 1 in Barbed Fitting is available for purchase in increments of 25 Departments Ipower Growlight Flash Deal Best Value
Lifestyle

Fashion Jewelry Accessories–Change the Look of an Outfit

editor

In today’s fashion world, every woman wants to look more charming, attractive or beautiful. For looking glorious, jewelry plays a major role to impart beauty or attraction to the human body. It has been considered as the sign of social status and wealth since time immemorial. Today, jewelry is the new fashion accessory that enhances […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *